The Brazos Valley Brass Quintet is comprised of professionally trained musicians who originally met while performing in the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. The ensemble is one of the premiere performing musical ensembles in Central Texas. The ensemble performs a wide variety of events such as weddings, church services, receptions, and featured concerts. Each member of the ensemble is a music educator with affiliations in the College Station Independent School District, Blinn College and Texas A&M. More concert details will be provided later.