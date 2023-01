Steak Your Support, an annual event held by Brazos Valley Cares, is dedicated to assisting men and women who have served in the U.S. Military. To date, this event has allowed us to donate over $515,000 to local veterans and veteran service organizations.

Steak Your Support is a fun evening of Steak, Whiskey, and Cigars, as well as features live and silent auctions, raffles, and more. We hope to see you there!