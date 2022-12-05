Brazos Valley Farmers Market Annual Christmas Extravaganza

Looking for a last minute gift? Or food to put on your holiday table? Then this market is the perfect place to visit. We also have Santa visiting us with face painting, cookie decorating, activity table, and a scavenger hunt. Even try your hand at milking Mable the cow. Enjoy all this while strolling with a cup of hot mulled wine!

The Brazos Valley Farmers' Market is a year-round Farmers’ Market supporting the region’s farms by connecting consumers directly to local food producers, thereby strengthening urban-rural community bonds and educating the general public on the benefits of eating locally produced food. Open every Saturday 8:00AM - 12:00PM.