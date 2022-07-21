Breakfast With Santa

Santa is traveling from the North Pole to Aggieland this year in preparation for Christmas. Join Santa and his elves December 10 for breakfast in the Century Ballroom from 8:00AM to 12:00PM. This magical family-style meal includes all your traditional favorite breakfast dishes, plus a chance for the kids to build their own pancakes and decorate their own holiday cookies with festive toppings. $37.95 Adults | $10.95 Children 4-11 years old | Free for Children 3 & under | Reservations Required