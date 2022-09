Come out for Burgers, Chips, Drinks and Dessert $10 a plate!

Purchase Raffle Tickets for $5 each or 6 for $20. For donations, please contact Jennifer Fleeks 979-492-2634 or Aston Narro 979-329-2905. All money raised will help pay any medical bills and expenses. Dominique will be going in for a procedure at the end of the month.