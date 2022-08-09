BrisketU Backyard BBQ Classes

Backyard Pit masters’ BrisketU class is the original and nationally famous backyard BBQ class designed and formulated to teach the everyday meat lover how to work a pit and create the quintessential smoked brisket, the toughest piece of beef to master. In this class for greenhorns and experienced grillers alike, you will learn from accomplished and renowned pit masters the art of smoking brisket from start to finish, from point to flat. Learn up-close about all types of BBQ pits, choosing the right cut of brisket, trimming techniques, rubs and prep, wood selection and smoke profiles, starting and managing a fire and pit chamber, timing the cook, and properly slicing the end product. In three short hours, you will be a specially trained BrisketU Certified Backyard Pit master and University alum. Fun, laid-back, and packed with a lifetime of information.