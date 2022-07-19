Bryan Animal Shelter Free Microchip & Rabies Vaccination

The Bryan Animal Center is hosting a FREE microchip and rabies vaccination event at Sadie Thomas Memorial Park, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on August 13, 2022. Vaccinations and microchips will be available on a first-come, first serve basis, so please arrive early! All pets must be restrained to a leash or crate for this event. Limit of 4 pets per household. Proof of Bryan residency required. (BTU bill or valid ID). Please call 979.209.5260 if you have any questions. If you would like to pre-register for this event, please follow the link below to submit an event form. Preregistering does not guarantee services. This form will give staff the ability to streamline your check-in.

Pre-Registration Link: https://www.shelterluv.com/.../978-rabies-&-microchip-event