Bryan College Station Funky Junque Market

Get a jump start on all your Fall shopping all while supporting local small business owners! We will have vendors offering everything from Women's and Children's Clothing, Home, Holiday and Garden Decor, Gourmet Food Items, Hand made and Fashion Jewelry, Fashion Trucks and so much more! $5 cash entry. Teachers, Military and First Responders with ID and Children have Free Entry! Interested vendors please email Holidayextravaganza@yahoo.com with full business info. $5 entry fee/ Teachers, Military, First Responders with ID and children have free entry.