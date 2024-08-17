Bryan ISD Education Foundation Hometown Reunion

× Expand BryanISD Education Foundation Come join Us!

Join us for the 2nd Annual Hometown Reunion Event hosted by the Bryan ISD Education Foundation. This live music event will feature headline entertainment by John Michael Montgomery and will feature a raffle, live auction, cash bar, dinner, dancing, and an after party. Diamond, Platinum & Gold sponsorships will enjoy a pre-party cocktail reception and preferred seating at Legends Event Center.

To secure your sponsorship or to purchase individual tickets, visit onecau.se/hometownreunion.

All proceeds from this event will go back to directly impact the students and educators in Bryan ISD. We hope to see you there!