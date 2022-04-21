Bryan Rotary Field of Valor Event

For Veterans Week 2022, November 5‐13, the Bryan Rotary Club will set up our 11th annual Field of Valor— 1000 Flag Salute to Service. This is a patriotic display of American flags at Veterans Park in College Station, Texas. The Bryan Rotary Field of Valor fundraiser aims to serve the community through grants to local non‐ profit groups, to honor Veterans, Active Military Members, First Responders, and Healthcare Heroes who demonstrate selfless service through their vocation, and to educate students through teacher mini‐grants and scholarships.