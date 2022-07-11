14th Annual Live Buffalo Stampede Half Marathon & 5K

Run or walk the Live Buffalo Stampede Half Marathon and 5K Race on October 1, with great bison art t-shirts, custom medals & trophies, fun cheer stations, and delicious after race food. The Live Stampede kicks off our free annual Boonville Days Texas Heritage Festival, fun for the entire family! Virtual Participants will get a beautiful bison art shirt, finisher medal, two free passes to the Museum, and a certificate of completion shipped right to their home after they enter their finish time on our website! No matter the race chosen, get an extra motivational spark and the pleasure of sharing this accomplishment with friends and family! After the race, participants are invited to our Boonville Days Heritage Festival, a free event at the Museum from 9-4 on Saturday, Oct. 16.