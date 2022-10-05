MINE- Body Positivity Initiative Benefitting SARC

The Bryan-College Station Body Positive Initiative seeks to empower the women and girls of the Brazos Valley in their journey to love their bodies. This process was documented with an interview and photoshoot. Now the project is culminating in an exhibit celebrating our amazing participants. AND we're raising money for the Sexual Assault Resource Center. Join us for this FREE event of live music and a Drag show to celebrate body positivity, art and SARC! Event by Ashley Lindsey Photography