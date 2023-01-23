Business After Hours 2023 - Allen Honda

Business After Hours are held to provide an opportunity for Chamber members to network while allowing the Member sponsor a chance to address and/or showcase their facilities. Business After Hours are held monthly to bi-monthly, and generally on the third Thursday of the month (unless other arrangements are made). The Member sponsor and the Chamber representative will coordinate the event. The location for the event must be able to accommodate 300 to 400 guests and parking. If event is held at a location that is not the sponsor’s primary place of business, that location must also be a Chamber member. This event begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m.

The Chamber of Commerce staff will create, print and mail all invitations directly to all Chamber members while publicizing the event via radio, TV, and the weekly Chamber eNewsletter. The Chamber staff will also coordinate any arrangements with the establishment holding the event and provide nametags for the event.