BVETR Benefit Ride for Bluebonnet

Join the Brazos Valley Equestrian Trail Riders at Millican Reserve at 19851 FM 2154 in College Station for a trail ride to benefit Bluebonnet Equine Humane Society.

October 29th, 2022-Check in at 9am, Ride out at 10am, Lunch and prizes at noon, Costumes welcome, Trail Ride & Scavenger Hunt, Prizes for best costume, items found on scavenger hunt! Lunch provided

$30/horse minimum donation. For more info: Contact Josy Bray at jbray@cvm.tamu.edu, Cindy Allen at cindystewartallen@gmail.com

Millican reserve Milican reserve 19851 Farm to market Road 2154, College Station, Texas 77845
