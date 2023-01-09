BVRD Beginner Bootcamp

Have you been wanting to learn how to skate, but don't know where to begin? Well, look no further!

BVRD will be hosting a 12 week bootcamp starting on February 5th and then every Sunday after that. For $80, you will learn the fundamentals of skating and have the opportunity to join in on all the derby fun!

There are only 20 spots available so act fast to secure your spot!

Register online using this link: https://forms.gle/XyU3SjuGytg8Etgd8

Payments can be made via Venmo (@bvrollerderby), PayPal.me/hotnready5, or in cash the day of. Message us directly for more information! We can't wait to skate with you!