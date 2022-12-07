BVRD Season Opener

It’s BOUT DAMN TIME!

Brazos Valley Roller Derby is excited to announce that derby is back. What better way to kick off the 2023 season than with an exciting double header at Silver Wings Ballroom! These fast action, hard hitting bouts will include teams from Dallas Derby Devils, Houston United Roller Derby, and your hometown heroes BVRD. Bring along the whole gang for this family-friendly event!

Saturday, January 28, 2023

DOORS OPEN: 6:00 pm

First whistle blows: 6:30 pm

Silver Wings Ballroom

4100 TX-105

Brenham, TX 77833

http://silverwingsballroom.com/

Purchase your pre-sale tickets online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bvrd-v-ddd-v-hurd-tickets-478606915167 for only $15 (+service fee). Ticket sales will be open until Friday, January 27th. If you’re a procrastinator, tickets will be $20 at the door. If you are 5 years old or younger, there is no need to pay.

Check out Dallas Derby Devils at https://www.derbydevils.com/

Check out Houston United Roller Derby at https://www.facebook.com/houstonunitedrollerderby/