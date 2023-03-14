BYX Island Party - Island Party 2023

Hanover, HARBOUR, Peach Tree Rascals, Saint Motel, a speaker and worship performed by Bristol House; all in an outdoor amphitheater!

Island Party is an annual music festival put on in College Station, TX by the Brothers Under Christ Fraternity which seeks to provide an atmosphere filled with fun, games, food, and friends while hosting some of the best names in music. Ticket proceeds help us give a donation to Living Water International, which builds fresh water wells across the world to those who are in need.