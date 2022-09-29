Murder at Skull Manor Costume Ball

It is time again for the annual Skull Manor Costume Ball! Skull Manor is an old estate in the heart of Spider City known for its captivating architecture, mysterious ambiance, and unspeakable history. The townspeople have been scurrying about the streets to get ready for the big night of great food, inspiring conversations and, of course, outrageous gossip. This has been a daunting year of dissension and discord among many of the residents of Spider City. Rumors of blackmail, thievery, and scandalous controversies have been circulating throughout the town’s grapevines. We all hope everybody can put aside their differences for a night of fun. If not, there may be misfortune on the horizon. This is where your story begins.