Camp For All 30th Anniversary Gala

Celebrate Camp For All and its dedication to the community at the 30th Anniversary Gala on January 21, 2023 at The Revaire. For the past three decades, Camp For All has been working hard to provide empowering barrier-free experiences that transform the world for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs.The nonprofit is thrilled to spotlight the evening’s honorees, Martha and Buzz White and Patrick Samuels, for their passionate support...To purchase a table or donate an auction item, please visit https://www.campforall.org/events/.