Campaign Kickoff Tailgate!

Please join United Way of the Brazos Valley on September 2 at 11 a.m. at Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center as we kick off our Campaign Season! United, we tackle the Brazos Valley's greatest needs in health, education & financial stability! The first $30,000 in donations will be MATCHED by Stylecraft Builders!

Starting Line Up

Tailgate begins at 11:00 a.m.

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.

Event will be hosted by Karla Castillo (KBTX Media)

Halftime Presentation Speaker - Ross Bjork (Texas A&M Athletic Director)

Casual attire, jeans and jerseys encouraged.

Parking available at the Gene Stallings Blvd. Garage