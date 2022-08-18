Screen Shot 2022-08-18 at 10.08.53 AM.png

Campaign Kickoff Tailgate!

Please join United Way of the Brazos Valley on September 2 at 11 a.m. at Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center as we kick off our Campaign Season! United, we tackle the Brazos Valley's greatest needs in health, education & financial stability! The first $30,000 in donations will be MATCHED by Stylecraft Builders!

Starting Line Up

Tailgate begins at 11:00 a.m.

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.

Event will be hosted by Karla Castillo (KBTX Media)

Halftime Presentation Speaker - Ross Bjork (Texas A&M Athletic Director)

Casual attire, jeans and jerseys encouraged.

Parking available at the Gene Stallings Blvd. Garage

Info

Texas A&M University Hotel and Conference Center 177 Joe Routt Blvd, Bryan, Texas 77840
