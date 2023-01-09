Cars & Coffee at Century Square

Start your engines and get ready for...

Free exotic & classic car show

Live music on The Green

Brews from Harvest Coffee just steps away

Ready, set...

Texas A&M Sports Car Club - TAMUSCC and Century Square present Cars & Coffee every third Sunday as a part of the Sundays at The Square series! Grab a fellow auto enthusiast and get to Century Square to browse the diverse collections of cars ranging from classics to exotics!

Come enjoy this free event and free parking– see ya there!

If you'd like to bring your own ride to this event, reach out to tamscc68@gmail.com