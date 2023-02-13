Casting Crowns at Reed Arena

KSBJ is proud to welcome multi-platinum selling Grammy winners Casting Crowns to College Station with The Healer Tour! Featuring hit songs from their Healer album (“Scars In Heaven”), you will experience a night of worship like no other with some of the group’s most beloved songs like “Only Jesus,” “Nobody,” and “Praise You In This Storm.” Featuring special performances from We Are Messengers (“Come What May”) and Ben Fuller (“Who I Am”), this is sure to be a night to remember!