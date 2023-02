Celebrate #NationalMargaritaDay at Gringo's! Purchase a “NMD Rita'' served in a custom 30-Year Anniversary 16 oz cup & & keep the cup!

(limit 2 per guest)

Wednesday, February 22nd

All Day, while supplies last

$13 Cadillac 'Rita | $10 House 'Rita

**Meltdowns, flavors & floaters are additional.**