Celebrate the Arts Date: September 1, 2022

Location: The Hilton, 801 University Drive East, College Station, TX 77840 Time: 6:00

Celebrate the Arts 2022 Raffle Tickets

This year’s Celebrate the Arts event will take place at The Stella Hotel on the evening of Wednesday, September 1, 2022. Join us in celebrating the arts in the Brazos Valley and raising funds in support of The Arts Council - the leader in the arts for over fifty years! In this raffle, enter to win a David Yurman Solari Triple Drop Earring in 18k Yellow Gold with a Pavé Diamond Wrap ($4,000 value). By entering into our raffle, you not only gain the chance to win this beautiful bracelet, donated courtesy of David Gardner’s Jewelers and Gemology, but you also support the Arts Council in providing: arts education to at-risk and underserved youth in our area, kids helping kids program with Empty Bowls, Jr. to support local in-school food pantries, rural grants to our affiliates in underserved areas, employment opportunities for local artists and residency opportunities for artists around the world, free gallery shows to the public, funding and professional development opportunities for affiliate arts and culture organizations in the Brazos Valley support to strengthen the arts and culture- friendly community through impactful artistic programs to enhance the quality of life in the Brazos Valley, and more! The Raffle Drawing will take place on September 1, 2022 at the Celebrate the Arts Event. Winner need not be present to win. All proceeds benefit The Arts Council of Brazos Valley, a 501 (c)(3) organization. The Arts Council, as part of the prize, will pay witholding tax in accordance with IRS raffle rules on behalf of the winner