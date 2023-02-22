Celebrating Black History Month with Wilson Pottery

Come join us at Clara B. Mounce Library on Wednesday, Feb. 22, as Paula King-Harper, president of the Wilson Pottery Foundation, presents "The Wilson Potters: Pioneers of African American Entrepreneurship in Texas."

Other members of the Wilson Pottery Foundation will also be in attendance, and there will be examples of unique Wilson Pottery available for patrons to view and touch. Wilson Pottery pieces are rare, valuable and highly collectable antiques today.