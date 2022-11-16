Celebrate the fun, the lore and the music of Ireland’s rich traditions through the magical melodies of the Celtic Angels.

Get swept away in their gloriously alluring adventure, a passionate homage to their beloved Emerald Isle. You’ll be captivated by Ireland's great tapestry, woven together through song, dance and storytelling.

The group features award-winning and world champion singers, dancers and musicians. They are headed by an Irish powerhouse creative team with musical arrangements by Peter Sheridan and choreography by Sarah Costello.

Tickets: $65 - $85