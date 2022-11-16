3-18 Celtic Angels Website image 500x325.jpg

The Celtic Angels

Celebrate the fun, the lore and the music of Ireland’s rich traditions through the magical melodies of the Celtic Angels.

Get swept away in their gloriously alluring adventure, a passionate homage to their beloved Emerald Isle. You’ll be captivated by Ireland's great tapestry, woven together through song, dance and storytelling.

The group features award-winning and world champion singers, dancers and musicians. They are headed by an Irish powerhouse creative team with musical arrangements by Peter Sheridan and choreography by Sarah Costello.

Tickets: $65 - $85

Barnhill Center 111 W. Main St., Brenham, Texas
9793377240
