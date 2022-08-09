Join us this Fall for the Century Square Biergarten, the ultimate venue for people to celebrate with drinks, food, live music, community, and some electric fall football! Our outdoor pop-up Biergarten event returns this year for some cheers and beers every weekend beginning September 3rd! That’s right. Every weekend! Enjoy shaded picnic tables on The Green, free parking in the garage, ice-cold brews from the surrounding bars, to-go food from some of the best restaurants in town, and a free game-day shuttle to & from Kyle Field. The Front Porch stage will have live music every Friday night, Saturday (time varies on kickoff time), and Sunday afternoons with local and regional artists. Food and drinks will be provided by the surrounding restaurants just steps away from The Green including Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Sweet Paris, PORTERS, Mo’s Irish Bar, 1791 Whiskey Bar, The Canteen, Zoe’s Kitchen, Piada Italian Grill, and MESS Waffles. All these restaurants offer easy-to-order to-go options. This event will be free, open to the public, pet and kid-friendly. All patio space and picnic tables will be first come first serve. Restaurant patios are also available through surrounding Century Square vendors. There will be no outside food or drink (meaning non-century square dining options) allowed at the Century Square Biergarten.