Century Square Cinema: The Proposal

Grab a blanket and enjoy a family-friendly movie under the twinkling lights over The Green at Century Square. Century Square Cinema | Summer Movie Series occurs on the third Thursday of the month, June - August. Come early to grab your seat, the movie will begin at 8:45 pm (dusk). Blankets are welcome. As a courtesy, no outside food or beverages are allowed. Our restaurants offer delicious menu items that can also conveniently be taken to go. Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Juanita's Tex-Mex Cantina, PORTERS Dining + Butcher, Sweet Paris, and Blaze Pizza offers various alcoholic beverages that can be purchased and enjoyed on The Green.

Century Square 175 Century Square Drive, College Station, Texas 77840
