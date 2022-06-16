Century Square Cinema

Grab a blanket and enjoy a family-friendly movie under the twinkling lights over The Green at Century Square. Summer Movie Series occurs on the third Thursday of the month, June through August. Come early to grab your seat, the movie will begin at 8:45 pm (dusk).

June 16th - Encanto

July 21st - The Proposal

August 18th - Spiderman: No Way Home

Blankets are welcome. As a courtesy, no outside food or beverages are allowed. Our restaurants offer delicious menu items that can also conveniently be taken to go. Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Juanita's Tex-Mex Cantina, PORTERS Dining + Butcher, Sweet Paris, and Blaze Pizza offers various alcoholic beverages that can be purchased and enjoyed on The Green.