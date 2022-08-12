Ready for a total tech takeover? Century Square invites guests to enjoy a morning of innovation and excitement as Amazon Prime showcases its new and cutting-edge drone delivery. Zoom on over to Century Square on Saturday, August 13 from nine to noon to see a drone up close and learn all about Amazon’s drone service! Amazon representatives will be on-site to showcase the drone model and answer any and all questions about the cutting-edge technology. Guests and visitors alike can fly into even more fun with lawn games, caricature drawings, and goodie bags! After some drone watching, guests can enjoy a “Welcome Break-fast” featuring delicious and complimentary breakfast bites from MESS Waffles, Harvest Coffee, and ice cream from Hey Sugar!
Century Square is the Next Landing Spot for Amazon Drones
Century Square 175 Century Square Drive, College Station, Texas 77840
Family-friendly