Century Square is the Next Landing Spot for Amazon Drones

Ready for a total tech takeover? Century Square invites guests to enjoy a morning of innovation and excitement as Amazon Prime showcases its new and cutting-edge drone delivery. Zoom on over to Century Square on Saturday, August 13 from nine to noon to see a drone up close and learn all about Amazon’s drone service! Amazon representatives will be on-site to showcase the drone model and answer any and all questions about the cutting-edge technology. Guests and visitors alike can fly into even more fun with lawn games, caricature drawings, and goodie bags! After some drone watching, guests can enjoy a “Welcome Break-fast” featuring delicious and complimentary breakfast bites from MESS Waffles, Harvest Coffee, and ice cream from Hey Sugar!