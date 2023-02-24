2023-03 FCM Christian Schmitt - Insite (8 x 4.833).jpg

Charismatic Virtuoso Organist Plays Free Concert in College Station

Friends of Chamber Music presents German virtuoso organist Christian Schmitt in a free concert at A&M United Methodist Church in College Station on Tuesday, March 21 at 7 pm.

One of the world's most sought-after organists praised for his virtuosic, charismatic, and highly nuanced performances, Christian Schmitt will play some of the iconic compositions by Bach, Pärt, Franck, Widor, Liszt and more. Enjoy the King of Instruments and its magnificent soundscapes of colors, mighty dynamics, and range of sonic space in this concert!

Arrive early to catch a pre-concert performance by CSHS wind ensemble at 6:15 pm.

FREE concert

FREE livestream with registration at fcmtx.org

Info

A&M United Methodist Church 417 University Drive, College Station, Texas 77840
Art, Family-friendly, Live Music
to
