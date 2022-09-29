Cheers and Fears Movie Series at Stage 12

Come hang out at Stage 12 and let Hocus Pocus put a spell on you for a scary good time!

We will be playing the Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus, on our 14-foot screen, with lots of seating for you and your kiddos to enjoy! We will have Hocus Pocus themed treats, crafts, and trivia questions to go along with the movie for a chance to win Brookshire Brothers' gift cards!

Join us as we kick off our Cheers and Fears Movie Series, every Wednesday night for the month of October!