Chris Tomlin- College Station, Tx

Chris Tomlin is going on a church tour this Spring! He's coming to Central Church in College Station on February 24th, and you are not going to want to miss this incredible night!

"I am so excited to announce that this spring I am headed out on the road for the stories of worship tour… this tour has been something I have dreamt about for a long time and is unlike anything I have ever done in my career. The entire night we are going to not only come together in worship but also share stories behind so many of the songs we sing. I promise this is something you are not going to want to miss!" - Chris Tomlin