Christmas Cookie Decorating Class #2

Are y’all ready for a cookie party!? Come learn the basics of decorating beautiful Christmas themed cookies with Catherine, the owner of Busha’s Custom Cookies! This is a beginners class, so no experience needed. During this class, we will teach you step-by-step how to decorate 6 different custom cookie designs. All materials will be provided. Every guest will leave with 6 decorated cookies. So grab a friend and come party with us! Classes are 18 and up! PLEASE SHOW UP 10 minutes early as we will start promptly on time. Classes fill up fast, so if you are bring friends I suggest you buy their tickets so you don’t run the risk of them not getting a spot with you. The classes are on a first come, first serve basis. Whoever pays first, reserves their spots. All cancelations must be done a week prior to the event or NO REFUND WILL BE GIVEN. Class subject to cancellation if minimum not met.