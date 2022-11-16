Christmas Music and Drama at December First Friday

The Brazos Valley Chorale will perform familiar Christmas carol excerpts from their upcoming concert on the steps of St. Andrew's at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 First Friday. At 7:30 and approximately 8 p.m., the Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe will perform "Fellow Passengers," a narrative adaptation of Charles Dickens' novel, "A Christmas Carol" also on the steps. Bring a chair or sit on the sidewalk to enjoy both performances. Cookies from the Chocolate Gallery and red Saint Andrew's tote bags will be distributed to church visitors which will be open for tours. Between performances, take a turn ringing the historic bell.