Christmas Stroll & Lighted Parade 2022

Christmas Tree Lighting and Caroling - 5 pm - Join the Girl Scout Troop at the Courthouse Square for the annual lighting of the Christmas trees and caroling.

Lighted Christmas Parade - 6 pm - Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree will parade through he streets of Downtown Brenham. It's sure to put everyone in the holiday spirit.

Sit with Santa & S'mores - After the Parade - Sit with Santa at the Court House Gazebo and enjoy the HEB S'mores Bar!

Invader Rides - After the Parade - Take a ride downtown on the 1950 Invader Fire Truck at the Brenham Fire Museum (corner of Alamo and Market).

Downtown Brenham 115 W. Main St., City of Brenham, Texas
