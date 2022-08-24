Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 9.07.02 AM.png

Clear the Shelters : Fee waived adoptions on all pets!

Make a pet's dream come true by adopting during our clear the Shelters Adoption Event! This Friday, August 26th & Saturday, August 27th! FEE-WAIVED ADOPTIONS ON ALL PETS! That's right! Every dog, cat, kitten, and puppy's adoption fee will be waived! Help clear the shelter and find a new best friend! To guarantee pre-approval, please submit by Thursday at 3 pm. Good news: if you submit an application and are approved ahead of time, you can get straight to meeting with pets!  All pets will be adopted on a first-come, first-served basis.  Because we are expecting a surplus of foot traffic, please be prepared for longer than average wait times.  Please limit the number of humans you bring with you during the adoption process at the Welcome Center. 

Aggieland Humane Society 5359 Leonard Rd., Bryan, Texas 77807
979-775-5755
