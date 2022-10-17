Have you ever wanted to go on a tour of the best coffee shops Bryan-College Station has to offer? NOW IS YOUR CHANCE! Back by popular demand, and following a successful inaugural year, we are hosting another Coffee Crawl to benefit the Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley. From October 21st to November 6th, take your punch card to any participating shops to grab a free treat! Receive a sleek travel mug with two metal straws and a straw cleaner, a Limited Edition Coffee Crawl sticker, and your punch card for the low price of $30.