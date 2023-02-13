Color Run For All

This is a 5K, no-timing and stress-free, fun run held at Tiffany Park in Bryan, TX. Participants are invited to dress up for a fun color burst and form running/walking teams! If you or your child has participated in Camp For All, you are welcome to bring signs/posters about their experience for our volunteers to hold and cheer runners/walkers on during the run. These posters can be dropped off at the start of the run with our volunteers.

This event is for families & children (strollers are welcome), students, volunteers, and anyone wanting to support the efforts of Camp for All. All are invited to walk for this awesome program! *Minors, from the age of 12 to 17, will need a guardian present to attend the event. They will also be subjected to an adult price. Children ages 12 & under may run/walk/ride for a reduced price with a registered parent/guardian (however, a waiver is still required so please pre-register them online). There will be fun activities for the kids, post-race refreshments for runners, and entertainment! The event will take place rain or shine :)