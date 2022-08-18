Community Cafe Volunteer

The Community Cafe is a Twin City Mission program which strives to provide the best food services that it can for its Shelter of Hope family and anyone in the community in need of a hot meal. Community members can eat one meal a day at no cost. Volunteers are needed to help serve food, and will need to wear face masks for protection against covid, The total number of meals served last year is 34,615.Twin City Mission (TCM) has served the Brazos Valley since 1963 with the Vision of creating a community in which all individuals have opportunity for hope, acceptance, and stability, in a safe and caring environment. TCM works to accomplish its Vision through programs addressing: homelessness; violence and abuse; family conflict; youth in crisis; life skills deficiency; and poverty.