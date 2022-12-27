Cooking Party with the Chef - Heathier Comfort Foods

Every month Messina Hof Bryan hosts a Cooking Party (a special demonstration focusing on a specific cuisine or technique). If you're a beginner, we've got you covered with beginner information and if you're already quite the chef, you'll appreciate the huge selection of information on spices, cuts of meat, kitchen tools, and more. Each guest will receive a cookbook with the recipes from the meal to take home, and you also have a chance to win an awesome door prize!

Theme: Healthier Comfort Foods- Simple swaps to make your favorite meals lighter. Baked potato cauliflower chowder with semillon creme fraiche, roasted chicken with a blanc du bois pan gravy and mac & cheese, and cinnamon port brownies.

Attend 12 cooking parties and you will also receive an official Messina Hof Chef's Coat!