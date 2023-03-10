Cow Art in the Park for Parkinson's!

Join us for this free community event at the Gary Halter Nature Center @ Lick Creek Park Saturday, April 15 between 2-4 p.m.. The public is invited to stroll through our outdoor exhibit of painted and colorful foam-core cows, visit with folks who are living with Parkinson's disease, and learn some of the issues associated with P.D. With greater awareness we hope more individuals will not simply accept unidentified symptoms as "life and aging," but may seek medical guidance and answers.
Symptoms associated with Parkinson's Disease:
Tremor
Muscle Rigidity
Postural Instability
Slowness of Movement
Difficulty Walking
Reduced Arm Swing
Loss of Balance
Depression
Anxiety
Apathy
Lack of Facial Expression
Changes in Speech
Small Cramped Handwriting
Difficulty in Swallowing
Would your company like to sponsor this event? If so, please reach out to www.RobertConteFoundation.org or visit fightpd@robertcontefoundation.org