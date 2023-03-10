Cow Art in the Park for Parkinson's!

Join us for this free community event at the Gary Halter Nature Center @ Lick Creek Park Saturday, April 15 between 2-4 p.m.. The public is invited to stroll through our outdoor exhibit of painted and colorful foam-core cows, visit with folks who are living with Parkinson's disease, and learn some of the issues associated with P.D. With greater awareness we hope more individuals will not simply accept unidentified symptoms as "life and aging," but may seek medical guidance and answers.

Symptoms associated with Parkinson's Disease:

Tremor

Muscle Rigidity

Postural Instability

Slowness of Movement

Difficulty Walking

Reduced Arm Swing

Loss of Balance

Depression

Anxiety

Apathy

Lack of Facial Expression

Changes in Speech

Small Cramped Handwriting

Difficulty in Swallowing

Would your company like to sponsor this event? If so, please reach out to www.RobertConteFoundation.org or visit fightpd@robertcontefoundation.org