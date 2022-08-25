Screen Shot 2022-08-25 at 10.45.40 AM.png

Dancing Earth, Between Underground & Skyworld

by

In their latest work, mixed-heritage dance company Dancing Earth investigates renewable energy from differing ancestral, cultural, and practical perspectives. Between Underground & Skyworld seeks to balance Indigenous Elders’ cultural teachings with the realities of a new generation struggling for survival in the apocalyptic present. The audience is invited into dreamscapes of balance and harmony and future-looking possibilities for connection and renewal. The performance will use mobile installation, oration, dance, music, immersive media, and eco-innovative from design company’s mixed-heritage dancers, artists, and collaborators.

Photographer Credit: Randi Lynn Beach

For information on Dancing Earth, visit https://dancingearth.org

