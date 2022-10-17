Delusions Scream Park Haunted Attraction

2022 - Witch's Woods

Delusions Scream Park is located 9 miles north of Bryan TX on Hwy 6 on 50 acres of virtually untouched woods. For 2022 we are opening for two special weekends with a sneak peak of Witch's Woods.

Future year's expansion includes:

• Loly's Scaregrounds, a vintage circus gone very wrong

• Longhorn Slaughterhouse, just as the name suggests a frightful trip into Texas' history

• Hauntsville State Prison, all your fears enter, but one gets trapped behind to torment all who come after you

• Haunted Hayride through the scary, dark, virgin, woods

...and a children's "Spooky Trail" so the whole family can come and be entertained.

Friday, Oct.21-Saturday, Oct. 22 from 7 p.m.-midnight & Sunday, Oct. 23 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28-Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 p.m.-midnight & Sunday, Oct. 30 7 p.m.-10 p.m.