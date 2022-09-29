Derby Crash Course

Have you been wanting to learn the secret art of roller derby? Brazos Valley Roller Derby is spilling the beans when it comes to derby basics. Join us for two hours of high energy derby skating!

This event is free and space is limited. Be sure to register here: https://forms.gle/yaf4MrGXUUNGLAnr5

No gear? No problem. Message us directly to secure loaner gear as availability is limited.

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

This event would not be possible without the support of our sponsor, The 101. Check them out at https://www.facebook.com/101BCS