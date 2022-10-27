Dia De Los Muertos Dinner

Día de Los Muertos Murder Mystery Dinner on November 1, 2022

Join us for a Murder Mystery Dinner at our Restaurant. This five course dinner will focus on seasonal, farm fresh ingredients, all the while solving a murder. Additionally, beverage pairings will be available with the meal if purchased. You will be given clues to solve the conundrum through multiple sources while eating your meal. Guests who solve the murder correctly will be entered into a drawing to win a gift certificate for two to our Full Moon Dinners.

The doors will open at 6:30 pm and the opening act + dinners service will begin promptly at 7pm. The Dinner will conclude at 9:30 pm with the murderer being announced as well. Shortly after, the raffle drawing will commence and the winner will be announced.

You can bring along a photo of a loved one that has passed to place on the traditional shrine that will be in honor of those no longer with us, as this day is really in celebration of them.