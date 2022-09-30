Disney Descendants The Musical

Directed by Cynthia Bradford, this Disney hit is perfect for all ages! You don't want to miss this exciting, magical, fantastical journey. Get your tickets soon at theatrecompany.com/tickets.

It is present-day, and in the kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney’s beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and The Beast, offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains.

Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos – the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar – are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents’ sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?