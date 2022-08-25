DJ Spooky, Arctic Rhythms

Featuring the Apollo Chamber Players
Embark on a journey illuminating the environmental issues of the arctic frontier through the artistry of composer and multimedia artist Paul D. Miller aka DJ Spooky. Channeling messages around sustainability, climate change and our ever-evolving planet, the audience is drawn into an evocative multimedia voyage through pristine landscapes with a live string ensemble, projected imagery and live and recorded hip-hop and electronic music.
Rudder Theatre 401 Joe Routt Boulevard, Bryan, Texas 77843