First Annual Downtown Bryan Street & Art Fair Paint Out, sponsored by the Visual Art Society of Bryan-College Station and Destination Bryan, is a 1-day event open to all artists who wish to paint the scenes of historic downtown Bryan, Texas in the lively atmosphere of the Downtown Bryan Street & Art Fair! Saturday April 15, 10am to 4pm. Artists can use any art medium! No experience required!

In the style of Plein Air, bring your own art supplies, easels, chairs, etc. and enjoy the ArtFest while painting the scenes of downtown Bryan! You will have an opportunity to sell your artwork; the Visual Art Society B/CS will charge a 20% commission for managing the sales and sales tax.

There is no entry fee, but you will need to register by April 10. For entry or questions please email publicity@visualartsociety.org or call Mindy Austin (979) 218-4418.. Register online at https://www.visualartsociety.org/paint-out-2023/ Once you register, you will be emailed further details.

If you have never tried plein air painting, this is the time to be adventurous!