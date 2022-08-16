Downtown Navasota's Fantastic Fall Sip & Shop

Join the Downtown Navasota Retailer’s for another fantastic free sip and shop.

Participating Retailers: Southern Charm, P. A. Smith Hotel, Blackberry & Honeysuckle, Rail & Rye Rooftop Bar & Restaurant, Muddy Water Bookstore, I Am She, Bluebonnet Collectibles, Martin's Sweet Shop, Six Shooter Junction, Off The Map 219, Gigi's Creatopia, Red Board Tavern & Table, Patout's Wine Shoppe, Klassy Korner, Stonecroft Marketplace, Bless Up Boutique, Classic Rock Coffee Co., Cotton + Oak, Paris Pink & Cowboy Blue, P. Nemir Drygoods & Co., Wrapped In Grace, Circle P Antiques & Collectibles, Navasota Nutrition.